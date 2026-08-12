On 12 August, a cluster of celestial events coincide, a rare event that may inspire not just awe, but theories with no basis in science. The Moon’s shadow will fall across a patch of Earth, viewable as a solar eclipse from parts of our planet’s surface. Before dawn, six other planets will appear strung across the sky, their positions predictable decades in advance.
Tonight’s dazzle will be a rare sight but that won’t turn the sky into a crystal ball for anyone’s future
SummaryStargazers will be delighted to witness a rare Perseid meteor shower on a new-moon night after a pre-dawn alignment of six planets. This cosmic coincidence is a marvel, but it mustn’t stoke superstitions. Instead, it should spark scientific curiosity.
On 12 August, a cluster of celestial events coincide, a rare event that may inspire not just awe, but theories with no basis in science. The Moon’s shadow will fall across a patch of Earth, viewable as a solar eclipse from parts of our planet’s surface. Before dawn, six other planets will appear strung across the sky, their positions predictable decades in advance.
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