Personal data needs a comprehensive shield

The draft’s proposal of a regulator is also skewed heavily in favour of the state. The Data Protection Board under this bill would be set up by the Centre and run by a chief executive appointed by it on its own terms and conditions. This is a let-down compared to earlier drafts that had proposed a statutory body. In instances of companies or individuals appealing against the government, will this board have the autonomy to play a fair referee? True, the bill does aim to curb malpractices among private firms. They cannot retain our data if it no longer serves the purpose for which it was collected; they will also have to inform us and the board of any data breach; and we’ll finally get the right to demand the deletion of our personal data stored by them. But, while the draft proposes steep fines on private firms for violations, individuals would not be able to ask companies to compensate them for harm done by data leaks. The bill’s idea of “deemed consent in public interest" also erodes our control over data that relates to us. Bizarrely, the draft imposes a set of “duties" on people and proposes a penalty of ₹10,000 if someone “furnishes any false particulars" or acts to “suppress any material information or impersonate another person". Read along with stiff provisions of the telecom bill, which asks all licensed telecom services to “unequivocally identify the person to whom it provides services", this is likely to outlaw online anonymity.