In most modern homes, we only think about electricity or wi-fi when they stop working. They are essential, life-altering utilities that function quietly in the background, demanding zero cognitive effort. They enable productivity, comfort and continuity without needing constant intervention.
How personal finance could become a breeze now that Agentic AI is ready to do the grunt work
SummaryTechnology has emerged that could make money management effortless, with clever AI agents whirring away silently on people’s behalf. Whether households will entrust AI-aided services with their money is the question. That trust would have to be earned.
In most modern homes, we only think about electricity or wi-fi when they stop working. They are essential, life-altering utilities that function quietly in the background, demanding zero cognitive effort. They enable productivity, comfort and continuity without needing constant intervention.
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