When the Adjudicating Authority approved the first resolution plan for a corporate debtor under Part II of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) on 2 August 2017, the hue and cry ran well ahead of the facts. It was the resolution plan of Synergies-Dooray Automotive Ltd (Dooray). The plan provided ₹55 crore for creditors against admitted financial claims of ₹972 crore, a haircut of 94%.
Personal guarantee muddle: no insolvency process can manufacture asset value that doesn't exist
SummaryThe Subhash Chandra personal-guarantee case under India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) reminds us of the need to make fine distinctions that too many observers miss. For instance, an insolvency process cannot distribute what a guarantor’s estate does not contain.
When the Adjudicating Authority approved the first resolution plan for a corporate debtor under Part II of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) on 2 August 2017, the hue and cry ran well ahead of the facts. It was the resolution plan of Synergies-Dooray Automotive Ltd (Dooray). The plan provided ₹55 crore for creditors against admitted financial claims of ₹972 crore, a haircut of 94%.
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