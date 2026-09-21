Personal guarantee muddle: no insolvency process can manufacture asset value that doesn't exist

When the Adjudicating Authority approved the first resolution plan for a corporate debtor under Part II of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) on 2 August 2017, the hue and cry ran well ahead of the facts. It was the resolution plan of Synergies-Dooray Automotive Ltd (Dooray). The plan provided ₹55 crore for creditors against admitted financial claims of ₹972 crore, a haircut of 94%.