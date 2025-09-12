Mint Quick Edit | Pisco tussle: Whose spirit is it anyway?
Peru and Chile have been waging a battle in Indian courts over Pisco, a grape-based spirit, as a geographical indication. Should its GI tag be shared or awarded solely to its authentic claimant? Perhaps a market survey can help.
It’s not often that two countries slug it out in Indian courts. Peru and Chile have been having a go at each other over a geographical indication (GI), which lets a product use a specified name only if it comes from a country or region deemed to be its authentic producer.