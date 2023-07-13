Perverse incentives explain why GST is a confusing mess

Before GST was introduced, state finance ministers oversaw indirect taxes. They would stand to lose this meaty portion of their work allocation if GST were to become smooth and predictable. A simple and stable GST would mean less clout for these politicians as they wouldn’t be required to make these many decisions. This would reduce or eliminate the need for corporate lobbies to seek changes and removal of anomalies. Tax bureaucrats and administrators would also lose their power over taxpayers. Bureaucracies and tax lawyers benefit when tax systems are complex. Their incentives are not aligned with those of investors.