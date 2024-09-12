Pet paranoia and anti-immigrant rants reveal economic myopia
Summary
- Trump has fanned the fake spectre of American cats and dogs becoming meals for immigrants. Such political talk should make us all uneasy. Openness to incomers aids prosperity, as America’s own emergence shows and we’re seeing within India too.
There are lies, damned lies and pet-eating immigrants. In the first and probably last debate between US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the former president repeatedly raised alarm over immigrants. In his view, they are swarming across the southern border in their millions, looking to harm Americans, steal their jobs, feast on state benefits, swamp cities and lay waste to America.