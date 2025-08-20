Oil diatribe by Navarro: Self-serving and narrow
A ‘Financial Times’ op-ed by Trump’s trade advisor Peter Navarro first points and then wags a finger at India for its alleged support of Russia’s war. His charge relies on twisted facts, misses the global oil plot and is hard to take seriously.
White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, once known by his books as a China hawk, has taken aim at India in a Financial Times op-ed published on Monday that reads like a diatribe. India funds Russia’s Ukraine War, the article contends, by buying Russian oil, refining it, shipping refined products abroad and funnelling the dollars so earned back to Russia for yet more crude supplies.