Oil diatribe by Navarro: Self-serving and narrow

Our “cozying up" with Russia and China also gets a glare. So too our insistence on tech transfers and local manufacture while shopping for arms in the West, even as we source over a third of our needs from Russia. With our oil imports portrayed as a “financial lifeline" for Moscow’s war machine, the op-ed ends with a finger wag: “If India wants to be treated as a strategic partner of the US, it needs to start acting like one."