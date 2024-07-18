Peter Thiel’s ‘doping games’ and the rise of superhumans
Summary
- Is a drug-aided sports contest okay? Are we staring at a slippery slope of ethics? Is eugenics back? The techno-optimist view that science and technology can ‘enhance’ human life is a contemporary resurgence of a theory that humans can evolve past their physical limits.
Peter Thiel’s Enhanced Games promise to be an annual sporting event that lets athletes use performance-enhancing drugs, nicknamed the pro-doping Olympics. The games have captured imaginations and money. But behind them is an unsettling effort spearheaded by tech billionaires like Thiel to use science and technology to enhance the human race.