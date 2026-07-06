Pharma frontiers: India could be an innovation leader if it shapes its science ecosystem for leadership

In 1821, US secretary of state John Quincy Adams proclaimed, “We are the well-wishers of freedom of all, but the champions only of our own.” America defied Adams with its considerable contributions to global prosperity over the next two centuries.
Yet, recent proposals to restrict foreign access to frontier artificial intelligence (AI) models and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) faced with demands to disregard clinical-trial data from China and India would advise caution. This new world makes a re-imagination of India’s science ecosystem imperative.
Science has gone beyond laboratories, journals and patents. It is a source of national power, economic competitiveness, health security and mass prosperity. Nations that lead in AI, semiconductors, clean energy, biotechnology, medicines and defence technology will shape the future, while those that only consume them will live by rules written elsewhere.