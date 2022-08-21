Pharma oversell clearly needs to be reined back

The issue is not only about one drugmaker. The scandalous practice of pharma company ‘incentives’ influencing medical prescriptions is well known. It’s a case of industry self-regulation having failed to rein in a reckless profit maximization. In 2019, for instance, in response to a question on firms plying doctors with gifts, the government acknowledged in Parliament that it had got complaints flagging “unethical" practices by pharmaceutical companies. The distortionary power of such pill peddling is enormous. It can push doctors to over-medicate patients or make them buy pricier alternatives. All of which violate the fundamental maxim of healthcare: do no harm. While doctors are bound by a code of conduct that bars them from accepting gifts from the pharma sector, pill marketers have operated with few constraints. In order to bring a semblance of order to the wild west of drug marketing, the Centre in 2015 had brought in the Uniform Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices, a voluntary set of guidelines to prevent pharma companies or their agents from dangling the promise of gifts and cash to healthcare providers to fatten their bottom lines. The catch: These rules could be flouted with no major consequence. A company found guilty of doctor bribery would suffer a reprimand or at most expulsion by a pharma association it is part of. This is not enough to make companies promote pills purely on their therapeutic merits. In the Dolo-650 case, the FMRAI has sought a tightening of regulations, perhaps through legal backing for restrictions, complete with penalties. The court has asked the government to respond to the PIL.