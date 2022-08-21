Philanthropy could help unlock India’s vast economic potential5 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 10:31 PM IST
Our emergent golden age of giving can serve a strategic purpose in helping us transform the economy over the next 25 years
I returned to India after business school in the late 1990s. While it is no small feat that our gross domestic product (GDP) has grown from about $420 billion to $3 trillion, and the poverty rate has dropped to around 10%, we are still far from becoming a developed country. Considering our rapid growth since 1991, India will reach a per-capita income of some $15,000 by India@100 in 2047. What role can philanthropy play in accelerating economic growth that is both inclusive and sustainable?