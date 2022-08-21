Philanthropy could help unlock India’s vast economic potential

With prominent leaders at the forefront, Indian philanthropy was thriving; simultaneously, America was witnessing the Carnegie-Rockefeller era of philanthropy. Andrew Carnegie built impressive institutions (like Carnegie Library and Carnegie Mellon University), but also inspired (and instigated) the rich; the last line of his book reads: “The man who dies rich, dies disgraced." John D. Rockefeller, a hard-nosed monopolist, eventually donated large amounts of money to systemic reforms, especially to improve the education system. The Rockefeller Foundation also developed the vaccine to eradicate yellow fever. Both Carnegie and Rockefeller became role models, inspiring generations (including myself) to give away their wealth to improve society. They also established a norm that was propagated through society, much like Jamsetji Tata’s belief that if you’re rich, you must donate money and do good (remember the clamour around Jeff Bezos to announce his philanthropic initiatives?)