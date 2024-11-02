A tribute to a friend, philosopher and guide: Bibek Da, a man of rare intellect
Summary
- Bibek Debroy (1955-2024), chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, envisioned not just a transformed economy but society too. His scholarly contributions went beyond economics to span history, culture and spirituality.
It is often said that a great mind leaves a trail of ideas that illuminates the path for others. Bibek Debroy, whom many fondly called Bibek Da (‘Da’ meaning elder brother in Bengali), was that rare intellect whose thoughts and writings called for more than mere reflection. They sought to transform the very fabric of our society.