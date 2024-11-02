A tribute to a friend, philosopher and guide: Bibek Da, a man of rare intellect

It is often said that a great mind leaves a trail of ideas that illuminates the path for others. Bibek Debroy, whom many fondly called Bibek Da (‘Da’ meaning elder brother in Bengali), was that rare intellect whose thoughts and writings called for more than mere reflection. They sought to transform the very fabric of our society.

As I contemplate his extraordinary life, I find myself grappling with the profound weight of his absence, even as I celebrate the remarkable richness of his contributions to India’s growth and development.

His insights were not just academic. They were a call to action, urging us all to engage with the complexities of our world and envision a better future.

Debroy’s achievements and awards were numerous, from the Padma Shri to various honours in academia and literature. Yet, what I truly wish to commemorate today is the breadth and profundity of his transformative ideas, which transcended disciplines and inspired countless individuals.

Debroy not only headed the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, his knowledge went far beyond the field of economics. His intellectual interests and endeavours encompassed history, culture and spirituality, creating a tapestry of insights that enriched every discussion.

His perfectionism was legendary, a standard he held not only himself to, but all of us fortunate enough to work alongside him. I learnt from him the values of academic rigour, clarity and the relentless pursuit of truth.

As a steering committee member for India’s Competitiveness Roadmap, Debroy made significant contributions that underscored the interplay between enterprise and national growth.

He articulated the point that economic competitiveness arises not just from individual firms, but also from the broader institutional environment shaped by government policies.

True progress for him required not just reforms, but a nuanced understanding of India’s diverse regional needs. His thinking was clear: To elevate India’s growth trajectory, we must enhance productivity across all sectors while acknowledging the unique strengths of each state.

In my long association with Debroy, we frequently discussed the pressing need to make Indian cities more liveable and inclusive.

Our exchanges on urbanization have been an opportunity for profound learning, revealing his vision for social progress and ease of living in India. I could sense his unwavering commitment to creating vibrant urban spaces that truly enhance the quality of life for all.

In his foreword to my book The Age of Awakening and within the India Competitiveness Roadmap, he frequently invoked the phrase 'Citius, Altius, Fortius' (‘faster, higher, stronger’) to underscore the urgency of progress in our national journey.

His commitment to this ethos was evident in his belief that while we must strive for excellence, it requires a sustained effort with strategic sprints at critical junctures.

Despite being an economist, Debroy had a profound grasp of spiritualism and was best known for his magnificent translation of the Mahabharata in 10 volumes, as well as the three-volume Valmiki Ramayana, both published to wide acclaim by Penguin Classics.

My last collaboration with him was on the book Jyotirlingam, published and released by Penguin in September. Though we never had the chance to formally launch this work, I can only say that the journey we shared—exchanging our ideas about Shiva and exploring our personal experiences and understanding of

spirituality—was truly life-changing for me. His wisdom and passion for the subject illuminated the path we travelled together while co-authoring this book.

Debroy’s journey reminds me that death is but a shedding of the physical body, and in that release, there is liberation. As I mourn the loss of a dear friend, I also celebrate the legacy he leaves behind. I will miss Bibek Da’s wisdom, insights and support.