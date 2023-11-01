Pichai’s court testimony won’t worry Google’s shareholders
Antitrust prosecutors are yet to show any harm the firm has done
The Department of Justice’s antitrust case against Google has been heralded as the most significant since US regulators prevailed over Microsoft two decades ago. The similarities are obvious: Two huge companies using their market dominance—Microsoft with PC software, Google with search—to unfairly solidify their position by blocking competition. Where the cases differ is that one defence has had the benefit of learning from the failings of the other. This played out in court in Washington on Monday, when Google CEO Sundar Pichai took the stand for the first time since proceedings began.