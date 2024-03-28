Piketty’s wealth tax is an idea that just can’t work
Summary
- Hurun’s global list of billionaires and a study on Indian inequality have revived interest in Piketty’s proposal of a wealth tax. This is an idea whose time hasn’t come—and might never.
Indians who are not sure whether to be proud of fellow citizens crowding the world’s billionaire charts tend to see their ranks swell each time talk of inequality accompanies such rich lists. Like this year. The latest Hurun list of global billionaires has 94 new faces from India, with 10 drop-offs, taking the country’s total to 271. In comparison, China added only 55 people whose estimated wealth went above $1 billion over the past year, though it has as many as 814 people on the list, 14 more than the US, which saw 132 additions. This comes on the heels of a World Inequality Lab paper by Thomas Piketty and three co- authors titled ‘Income and Wealth Inequality in India, 1922-2023: The Rise of the Billionaire Raj.’ Its very title is loaded with a hint of pluto- cracy and hence political relevance. Its core finding of worst-on-record disparity between India’s top 1% and the rest did make many of us either sit up or shrug, but the data proxies that went into the study are so wobbly that its claim to empirical truth is woefully weak. Even so, the plausibility of Piketty’s arguments are hard to dismiss, especially the big one that catapulted his book Capital in the Twenty-First Century to fame. So long as annual returns on capital exceed the growth of everyone’s income (as tracked by GDP expansion), he noted, the pie of wealth would expand faster, leaving no hope for earners to catch up in such a lopsided economy. This would send the affluent into ever-more glittery orbits of affluence, unless we deploy a wealth tax to restore balance. Among leftists, this levy has acquired the aura of an idea whose time has come. It hasn’t, though.