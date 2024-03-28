Piketty’s wealth tax is an idea that just can’t work

A tax on wealth may tempt anyone who cares about equality as a social value, but such a proposal would be hard-pressed to survive its first contact with economic reality. As it happens, there exists a wide gap between what’s ideal and what is doable, a chasm strewn with the debris of Marxist tools. Taxes, for example, are best levied on flows of money, not stockpiles of riches. A tax can easily and equitably be applied to income, while the same cannot be said of wealth, which doesn’t show up on financial radars evenly enough for a fair slice to be taken away. Not all vaults are visible, and, like hidden bars of gold, a crypto stash online is just one of the more obvious ways to dodge detection. How various assets are valued could also create inequity in the liability math, since reliable mark-to-market figures are not readily available for real estate and other holdings. Asset illiquidity would pose its own hurdles. It would be unjust if a home-owner is slapped with a tax bill that can only be paid by a distress sale of the property that generated it in the first place. Of course, wealth estimates are mostly drawn from the stock-market value of shares owned by big shareholders. The very visibility of share-price data would make equity chunks the focal target of any wealth tax, but this would penalize a productive device for public participation in pursuits of profit. Not only would it deter businesses from going public, it would risk a flight of wealth to friendlier tax regimes abroad. And should an open intermediary’s capacity to mobilize funds weaken, overall capital allocation across the economy would turn more opaque and less efficient, with adverse consequences for all.

In an ideal world, a fiscal equalizer would not endanger the optimal use of money—a formula for prosperity with no parallel so far. But the real world, alas, is full of perverse outcomes. So why risk leaving everyone worse off?