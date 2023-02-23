Should anti-war rock stars influence our view of the Ukraine war? Earlier this week, four days ahead of the 24 February anniversary of Russia’s revanchist invasion of a sovereign republic that was once part of the Soviet Union, Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters slammed Nato, the Western alliance arming Kyiv against Moscow. In a video, the 79-year-old Briton accused the US and its alleged “Nato vassals" of having provoked hostilities by enrolling new members to expand eastwards in violation of a past promise not to. Waters, the British band’s chief lyricist, has been saying this for a while. Earlier this month, he even said it in a UN Security Council speech (at Moscow’s invitation). Waters called Russia’s aggression “illegal" and asked for a ceasefire, but also sought to blame “provocateurs" in the West. Band guitarist David Gilmour, whose ties with Waters have been testy, endorsed as “true" a tweet by his wife Polly Samson, who used a wrenching riff of labels for the lyricist, from “Putin apologist" and “anti-Semitic" to “lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy megalomaniac." For Floyd fans, this marked a new low in the band’s off-and-on saga of a split. It was as if its iconic ‘flying pig’ blip had been shot down in the crossfire of Cold War II.

Ukraine’s embattled President Zelensky happens to be Jewish, but Waters was dubbed ‘anti-Semitic’ even before this war. This was not because pigs aren’t kosher in Judaism, but for a reason no less inflated with hot air—the rock star’s criticism of Israel’s actions. This is not the same as speaking against a religion or its people, clearly, except to theocrats who conflate a state with a faith. Meanwhile, Pink Floyd’s operatic rock music endures not for its sound effects and psychedelic concerts, which set it apart in the 1970s and 80s, but, like true art, for the wonder with which we interpret and marvel at its message. In its heyday, the band was ‘leftist’ in its opposition to Thatcher’s politics in the UK, but plainly humanist in its global influence. Indeed, the lyrics of its war-stricken albums are evocative in their empathy with Holocaust victims. The most famous of these, The Wall (1979) about social withdrawal by a heart-bled misfit, is haunted by the spotlight of jackboot surveillance, only to climax in a bleak trial for an open display of feelings, while The Final Cut (1983) flits across air raids and war zones dropping clues, right from its opening query on ancient causes of modern deaths all the way to an elegy of two suns in the sunset as a signal that the human race had finally been run. No, this is not anti-Semitic music. It’s anti-war. As for Samson’s other labels for Waters, we have little to go by.

Yet, for a pacifist, Waters did strike a rather discordant note with his war diatribe. Though he is right that the US broke its word on Nato expansion, and that a less insecure Russia might not have invaded Ukraine, what we must ultimately go by is what Ukrainians want. From whatever can be made out, be it by way of local voices or visible actions, they value their freedom highly. Even the success of Zelensky’s comic turn as an actor in Servant of the People (2015), which sprang him to fame and power, signalled demand for liberties that the West is famous for. The inner rebel in Waters, the one that has him trying to knock the West’s self-adopted halo, should watch that TV serial. And admit that Kyiv has shown it will not yield to tyranny. Nor wait for worms. It takes courage.