Pink Floyd’s prism of war splits light over Ukraine
- The anti-war rock band’s big stars Roger Waters and David Gilmour seem bitterly divided over Russia’s invasion a year ago, but what should matter most is what Ukrainians want
Should anti-war rock stars influence our view of the Ukraine war? Earlier this week, four days ahead of the 24 February anniversary of Russia’s revanchist invasion of a sovereign republic that was once part of the Soviet Union, Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters slammed Nato, the Western alliance arming Kyiv against Moscow. In a video, the 79-year-old Briton accused the US and its alleged “Nato vassals" of having provoked hostilities by enrolling new members to expand eastwards in violation of a past promise not to. Waters, the British band’s chief lyricist, has been saying this for a while. Earlier this month, he even said it in a UN Security Council speech (at Moscow’s invitation). Waters called Russia’s aggression “illegal" and asked for a ceasefire, but also sought to blame “provocateurs" in the West. Band guitarist David Gilmour, whose ties with Waters have been testy, endorsed as “true" a tweet by his wife Polly Samson, who used a wrenching riff of labels for the lyricist, from “Putin apologist" and “anti-Semitic" to “lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy megalomaniac." For Floyd fans, this marked a new low in the band’s off-and-on saga of a split. It was as if its iconic ‘flying pig’ blip had been shot down in the crossfire of Cold War II.