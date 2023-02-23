Pink Floyd’s prism of war splits light over Ukraine

Ukraine’s embattled President Zelensky happens to be Jewish, but Waters was dubbed ‘anti-Semitic’ even before this war. This was not because pigs aren’t kosher in Judaism, but for a reason no less inflated with hot air—the rock star’s criticism of Israel’s actions. This is not the same as speaking against a religion or its people, clearly, except to theocrats who conflate a state with a faith. Meanwhile, Pink Floyd’s operatic rock music endures not for its sound effects and psychedelic concerts, which set it apart in the 1970s and 80s, but, like true art, for the wonder with which we interpret and marvel at its message. In its heyday, the band was ‘leftist’ in its opposition to Thatcher’s politics in the UK, but plainly humanist in its global influence. Indeed, the lyrics of its war-stricken albums are evocative in their empathy with Holocaust victims. The most famous of these, The Wall (1979) about social withdrawal by a heart-bled misfit, is haunted by the spotlight of jackboot surveillance, only to climax in a bleak trial for an open display of feelings, while The Final Cut (1983) flits across air raids and war zones dropping clues, right from its opening query on ancient causes of modern deaths all the way to an elegy of two suns in the sunset as a signal that the human race had finally been run. No, this is not anti-Semitic music. It’s anti-war. As for Samson’s other labels for Waters, we have little to go by.