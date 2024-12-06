Opinion
Pivot wait: RBI's monetary policy points to a rate cut in February
Summary
- A rate pivot seems round the corner and the sequencing has been cogent. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) changed stance in October. Now it has cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR). Logically, February should see a repo rate cut, provided inflation looks acceptable.
The speech made by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday started by reminding the audience that the mandate of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is to target inflation and ensure that it remains within the specified limits.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more