Are startups really failing India? Let’s look at the big picture
Summary
- Commerce minister Piyush Goyal’s unflattering contrast of their business disposition with Chinese innovation has stirred up a lively debate. For India to credibly play catch-up with China as the deep-tech stakes rise, earnest self-reflection is a must.
India’s commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has faced a lot of flak online for the disdain he recently articulated for the relative reluctance of Indian startups to take on challenges in deep-tech sectors—be it artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor design, building chip fabs or electric-vehicle and battery technology—and their preference for consumer-facing businesses that might make money but do not address the nation’s strategic challenges.