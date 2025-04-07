Are startups really failing India? Let’s look at the big picture

Then there is the question of our business culture and funding. Risk-taking, by and large, remains the preserve of a section of society that has traditionally been in business. Others often find it hard to raise capital again if their startups end up failing. Meanwhile, scholastic pursuits have not broadened to involve all social segments and knowledge creation rarely ever commands the premium it should. Small ventures that take off often struggle for funds to scale up. Venture funding in India comes mostly from abroad.