The real innovation laggard is India Inc, not startups

India’s pharma companies that have given it the right to the moniker “Pharmacy of the World" score in volumes but not in value terms. That’s because generics, the centrepiece of Indian pharma’s success, are basically copycats of the original drug and are priced accordingly low. In the risky and high-stakes business of discovering new molecules, Indian firms aren’t anywhere in the picture. Not surprisingly, India’s pharma patent filings lean heavily on incremental improvements, with only a handful of new chemical entities (NCEs) to show for their efforts. A runaway market leader like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spends about 7-8% of its sales on research and development. Global giants like Roche Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, and Eli Lilly and Co. spend 27-30%. That’s what allows them to produce blockbuster drugs like Ocrevus and Keytruda, whose annual sales run into billions.