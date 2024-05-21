Placing policy restrictions on open-source AI models will not help anyone
Summary
- Safety and geopolitical concerns in the US over the export of open-source LLMs (large language models) seem overblown. The technology's design allows quick detection and efficient correction of bugs. These AI models are useful and must be openly available outside America.
In the late 1980s, concerns began to arise about the privacy of email communication. Though not yet as ubiquitous as it was destined to become, email had already become a common enough means of exchanging messages that people had begun to worry about what would happen if they were intercepted. It was this anxiety that Phil Zimmermann set out to address when he created Pretty Good Privacy (PGP), a software program designed to make online communications more secure.