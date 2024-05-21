Placing policy restrictions on open-source AI models will not help anyone

In my view, both these fears are overblown. LLMs today are so small that they can be copied on a USB drive and run on an ordinary laptop (all the research for this article and some part of the text was generated on the 8-billion-parameter version of Llama3 that I am running locally on my 2021 MacBook Pro). Given that models are so small that they can be smuggled out in thumb-sized storage devices, attempting to impose export restrictions would amount to bolting the stable door after the horse has bolted.