Opinion | Plasma protocol

Maharashtra, it appears, plans to continue using plasma therapy for covid-19 patients despite the death of the state’s first patient who received it. Other states, like Delhi, also have hopes pinned on this treatment. There have been cases of recovery that involved its use, but it is premature to conclude these were on account of this form of therapy.

It’s plausible that the treatment works. Plasma extracted from the blood of a person who has recovered from the disease is likely to have antibodies capable of fighting the coronavirus, and injecting it into another patient ought to boost the latter’s immunity. This is the same principle that vaccines use. The worry is that we still don’t know exactly what internal defences are needed to ward off illness. Viral mutations could complicate matters, too. So long as we are uncertain of what’s going on at the microscopic level, plasma therapy is just another shot in the dark. It’s an educated one, though, and we do need to experiment. Let’s just ensure this is done strictly with the consent of covid patients, who need to be fully informed of its risks. This protocol must not be flouted in our hurry for a breakthrough.

