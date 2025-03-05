Humanity may be at risk of being strangled by a plastic straw
Summary
- Paper straws in the US served as a daily reminder of the need for eco-friendly behaviour, but Trump has made plastic great again and turned a hard-won environmental gain into a loss. This will eventually harm humanity.
What could cause the end of humanity? A few centuries back, this possibility was attributed to various communicable diseases. After the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, for several decades, nuclear war was projected as the likeliest cause of humanity’s destruction.