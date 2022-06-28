Platforms should assure gig workers a new deal

In its short life, the gig economy has notched up plenty of good karma. It has transformed the way we live, unlocked jobs and efficiencies, created wealth and driven up incomes. But unease has also grown over the status of the gig worker, who falls outside the usual employer-employee relationship and its safeguards. For an internet platform, the typical gig worker is a “partner", not an ‘employee’, even if he drives passengers around or delivers food to homes. In the early days, this seemed like a win-win for all involved—the self-employed worker who found a way to earn money, the platform that generated revenue, and the consumers whose needs were being fulfilled. The honeymoon between the first two didn’t last, as an asymmetry of power between businesses and workers began to exert itself. Gig work began to be seen as an unstable source of livelihood. In many countries, there has been a policy push-back, with firms forced to assure such workers better terms. Last year, the UK’s top court ruled that Uber drivers were its employees, entitled to worker rights, a minimum wage and paid leave. The EU has pushed for better work conditions too. In India, discontent has been brewing. Urban Company partners recently struck work to protest low wages and poor safety. Gig worker attrition has also risen, as rising fuel bills deflate earnings. A new NITI Aayog report on the sector is highly relevant in this context.

