Platforms should assure gig workers a new deal

A NITI Aayog report on the sector makes a case for better terms of worker engagement. This can be done without gig companies losing the labour advantage that went into their success
In its short life, the gig economy has notched up plenty of good karma. It has transformed the way we live, unlocked jobs and efficiencies, created wealth and driven up incomes. But unease has also grown over the status of the gig worker, who falls outside the usual employer-employee relationship and its safeguards. For an internet platform, the typical gig worker is a “partner", not an ‘employee’, even if he drives passengers around or delivers food to homes. In the early days, this seemed like a win-win for all involved—the self-employed worker who found a way to earn money, the platform that generated revenue, and the consumers whose needs were being fulfilled. The honeymoon between the first two didn’t last, as an asymmetry of power between businesses and workers began to exert itself. Gig work began to be seen as an unstable source of livelihood. In many countries, there has been a policy push-back, with firms forced to assure such workers better terms. Last year, the UK’s top court ruled that Uber drivers were its employees, entitled to worker rights, a minimum wage and paid leave. The EU has pushed for better work conditions too. In India, discontent has been brewing. Urban Company partners recently struck work to protest low wages and poor safety. Gig worker attrition has also risen, as rising fuel bills deflate earnings. A new NITI Aayog report on the sector is highly relevant in this context.
The government think-tank’s report places India’s gig workforce at 7.7 million in 2020-21, 1.5% of the country’s total, a number that’s projected to grow to 23.5 million by 2029-30, when they would account for about 4.1% of workers. To address the gig sector’s human resource problems, the report suggests that we must nudge companies towards framing a better deal for them. Drawing upon various approaches taken around the world, it proposes a minimum basket of protections, from paid sick leave to health insurance. It also wants platforms to consider retirement benefits as well as insurance cover for work accidents. It recommends that a corpus of funds be set up to support workers during emergencies. To open up career paths, it says, governments could offer them institutional credit for entrepreneurial ventures. None of this is binding on the platforms that hire their services. But it’s our clearest signal yet that gig employers cannot get away with their old claim that these are spot-job hires for whom they bear no further responsibility than the short tasks they’re assigned. All app-based aggregators must admit a dependency that develops, and once we put aside the fiction of gig workers being independent agents, the inequity of the compact cries out for correction.
It’s another matter that the path to regulatory overkill is often paved with good intentions. So the government must not over-burden a sector whose success in job creation and value generation speaks for itself. Indeed, the platform model emerged by turning the bulk of its wage bill into a variable cost, making the most of the internet to keep expenses low and scale up cheaply. In a country of abundant labour, this offered a distinct edge that would get blunted if platforms are forced to look after gig workers the way other companies take care of careerists. Yet, the current stance of such firms is largely untenable, even exploitative; delivery agents who worry about dearer petrol often fail to account for the wear-and-tear of the vehicles they use. As the NITI Aayog has argued, there need not be a trade-off between worker security and platform profits. It’s time for a new deal.