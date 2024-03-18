Plato's observation holds true even today: Those who tell stories rule the world
Summary
- Apart from being a cognitive skill, public speaking is a character skill too, making it perhaps the most powerful force multiplier a leader could deploy.
Last week, I was at TEDx Gateway, one of the largest talk events of this global movement created by Chris Anderson. While each one of the 20 odd speakers was brilliant, I could sense a deep desire among several in the audience to be on stage. Each of them, like all of us, had their own gripping stories to tell. And so they wished they could—if only they had the courage to get up on stage and take the microphone.