Plato's observation holds true even today: Those who tell stories rule the world

The second aspect is that it is not public speaking per se that most people are afraid of. Instead, it is the fear of being judged by strangers. For example, you could effortlessly regale your friends with a holiday adventure or an amusing anecdote. But terror could clutch you if you’re asked to narrate the same stories on stage. It is not the speaking that causes fear, but the sense of being judged. There may also be some trepidation that someone in the audience knows your talk’s subject much better and will call you out on it.