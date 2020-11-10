Playing the Trump card

Does this mean that the election was a repudiation of Trumpism? The reality is that while Trump was defeated, Trumpism continued to resonate. The result was far from the landslide Biden win that most pollsters had predicted. In fact, Trump received 70 million votes in this election. He increased his epic 2016 return by about 4 million votes. In other words, even in defeat, his popularity continued to rise. His substantial achievement lies in converting the Republican Party from its country club elitism to a mainstream blue collar party. The other understated facet about Trumpism is that his message of self-reliance, entrepreneurism and liberty was capable of resonating with minority groups that probably felt too shy to say so publicly. It explains his win in Florida, for example, where the Hispanic community tilted the balance—against expectations—in his favour.