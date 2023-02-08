Please abandon your plan to run again, President Biden
- Everyone would be better off with a new generation of leaders in the US, who could see their domestic rivalries and global conflicts of interest with a fresh set of eyes.
US President Joe Biden gave one of his best speeches ever in his second State of the Union Address on Tuesday. He displayed energy, wit, combativeness and a grip on policy, even while looking away from the teleprompters. Yet his party, his country and the world would be better off were he to decide not to run for US President in 2024.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×