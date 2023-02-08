Please abandon your plan to run again, President Biden.

On the timetable for withdrawing from Afghanistan, Biden forgot to consult his NATO allies and unilaterally announced America’s exit without securing any effective guarantees from the Taliban on how they would treat Afghans once Western forces left the country. Biden also didn’t think it necessary to inform America’s oldest ally in Europe, France — which gifted Americans their Statue of Liberty after helping them in their war of independence against the British — of a plan to persuade Australia to cancel a valuable nuclear submarine contract with a French company in favour of an Anglo-American one. The French also weren’t taken on board when the US formed the AUKUS pact with Britain and Australia to take on China in the Indo-Pacific.