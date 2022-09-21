Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
PM Cares fortified

PM Cares fortified

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons.
1 min read . 21 Sep 2022Livemint

  • Lack of transparency and allegations of charity money being misused for political ends has mired the fund in controversy since its start

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, has been nominated as a trustee of the PM Cares Fund, along with former Supreme Court judge K.T. Thomas, while Sudha Murthy, former chairperson of Infosys Foundation, has been named to the high-profile fund’s advisory board. Other eminent individuals have been drafted as well. Their experience and insights gained over the years through charity work done by their organizations could prove invaluable in improving the fund’s deployment of money for appropriate causes. Also, that people of such stature who are widely recognized for their emphasis on ethics have been signed on should help shore up public confidence in the fund’s operations. Lack of transparency and allegations of charity money being misused for political ends has mired the fund in controversy since its start. The induction of new members for its oversight mechanisms could help allay such concerns. This, though, should not be a pretext to delay other must-dos that would assure the fund better transparency. Complete public disclosure of its accounts would be best. Give every donor a window to its allocations and they’ll probably donate even more.

