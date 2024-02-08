PM Modi must revive farm reforms; it’s the only way to repair rural economy
Summary
- People can’t spend money they don’t have. For consumption in rural India to pick up, wages and incomes will have to improve, if not double
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ambitious goal of doubling farmers' incomes, a committee was set up in April 2016 to delve into the feasibility of this target. Over a period of two years, this committee meticulously examined the necessary steps, culminating in a report spanning 14 volumes, the final of which was submitted to the government in September 2018.