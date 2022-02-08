PM must face the jobs debate head on

Former chief economic advisor to the government Arvind Subramanian has authored and co-authored academic papers and popular articles suggesting that the traditional route to prosperity via industrial jobs might no longer be feasible. Jobs in industry have been on the decline across the world, according to World Bank data. Even in industrial powerhouses such as China and South Korea, the share of workers in industry (including manufacturing, construction, mining and quarrying, electricity, water and gas) has been on the decline since 2012-13. For the world, share of industry in total employment has been trending down from a peak of 23.3% in 2012 to 22.7% in 2019. In China, industrial employment rose from 21.4% in 2002 to 30.3% in 2012 and declined thereafter, to reach 27.4% in 2019. Korea, with a more sophisticated manufacturing base, saw industrial employment decline from 36.8% in 1991 to 24.6% in 2019.

