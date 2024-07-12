Naidu wants aid for Andhra; will PM Modi offer easier tobacco FDI instead?
Summary
- If the Centre meets Naidu’s demands even partially, other states will start queuing out for handouts. FDI in tobacco might offer it a way out. And there is an unintended beneficiary as well.
It is well on the cards that the central government is going to have to offer some carrots to Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which rules the state, is a key constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).