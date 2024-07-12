An unintended beneficiary of a relaxed FDI policy for tobacco would be ITC Ltd and its investors, even though entrenched companies in this sector are protected against competition by entry restrictions. For ITC, liberalising tobacco FDI could shore up market appetite for its shares. Foreign institutional investors such as GIC Singapore, BofA Securities Europe, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius and others showed up for British American Tobacco’s sale of a 3.5% stake in ITC in March, when there wasn't even a murmur of a possibility of policy changes. A more benign FDI regime will benefit the company whose tobacco business accounts for 37% of its total revenue in FY23, and which is the market leader with over 70% share