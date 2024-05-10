PM Surya Ghar scheme: Balance consumer equity with discom stability
The scheme's success is key to India’s ambitious target for solar rooftop energy. Successful implementation hinges on ensuring its viability across diverse consumers and discoms through strategic tariff setting, support mechanism, and policy reforms.
The recent launch of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (Surya Ghar Yojana) is a major step towards meeting India’s ambitious target of generating 40 gigawatts (GW) of rooftop solar energy by 2026-27. This is a sixth of the country’s present peak electricity demand. This scheme, which offers up to 300 units of free electricity monthly to one crore households through solar rooftop systems, is a significant commitment.