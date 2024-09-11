PM SVANidhi: An idea that lays down a model for marginal vendors to go formal
Summary
- The scheme has lured street vendors to join the formal sector, and this model could be used for others too. To this end, it is reassuring that fintech can be leveraged to help tiny businesses thrive and not just survive in the post-pandemic world.
Street vendors are instrumental to the Indian economy. This message echoed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the Global FinTech Fest on 30 August 2024. In his speech, he discussed India’s milestones in fintech, emphasizing the benefits of the PM SVANidhi scheme.