PMC Bank amalgamation plan is a travesty of justice

For, perhaps, the first time in recent memory (Madhavpura Mercantile Co-operative Bank in early 2000 was the last such) bank depositors are being asked to suffer for the failure of a bank; the onus for which lies not only on the bank management in question but also on the banking supervisor, the RBI. The latter may point to the difficulty in supervising cooperative banks, given the dual control of the RBI and the Registrar of Cooperatives (of the state government in the case of single state cooperatives and the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies in the case of multi-state cooperatives).