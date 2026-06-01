PMEAC chair: India’s coal gasification plan reimagines coal usage for the age of net-zero targeting

Images generated by US National Aeronautical Space Agency (Nasa) satellites have been able to conclusively measure changes in the intensity of artificial light at night (Alan)—which bears a direct correlation with human activity and is one of the fundamental indicators of modern societal development.
Globally, one of the biggest changes could be seen in India—a direct result of increased urbanization in the southern and western regions of India and increased access to electricity in northern India.
This is not surprising; over the last decade, India has provided electricity access to 30 million households that were previously deprived of access; close to 15 million of these households belong to the northern states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Today, 99% of Indian households have access to electricity, compared to less than 70% a decade ago.