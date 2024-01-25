PMO review: Statistical clarity is a must for successful governance
Summary
- India’s statistical system is under the PMO’s lens. Given recent data dissonance, it clearly needs a relook. The country’s view of itself is too hazy in these digital times of sharp resolution. For reforms, autonomy is key.
It is axiomatic that a country needs high-quality data to guide policy, a clear picture of itself created by statistics, and it’s ironic that we have fallen behind the curve on ensuring this for a digital age of precision. In our early decades of freedom, India was known for innovation on this score, given the challenges of placing a vast land of mass poverty and tricky diversity under the lens for data collection, slicing and dicing. Today, however, we have a hazier view of our progress than we should in the 2020s, given the modern tools available, with official readings of key variables contested by critics. To be sure, no complex formula captures the absolute truth. The best we can hope for is a high-rez snapshot, in contrast with one that is too blurry (or badly distorted by dodgy inputs), as an approximation of reality. Even so, statistics need to be as robust as they can be made for their utility to be maximized as policy inputs and the aims of governance to be met. Hence, it is not a surprise that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has embarked on a review of India’s statistical system, as reported by Mint on Wednesday. The initiative is based on a paper prepared by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.