PMO review: Statistical clarity is a must for successful governance

At a basic level, some data dissonance is driven by a long delay in this decade’s covid- disrupted census, with projections by global agencies taken as the basis for news of our population having exceeded China’s, rather than a recent headcount of our own—a figure from which other numbers could be derived more reliably. Since output-per-head is a critical variable that tracks people’s economic well-being, we need accuracy on the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) too. As any GDP estimate is formulaic, with its feedstock taken from multiple sources, it is subject to input-quality hazards. The government’s 2015 GDP update—and adoption of the 2011-12 base series—was trailed by criticism, some of it over how closely our informal sector was being captured, with proxy data alleged to be vastly exaggerating its output. This critique grew sharp as expert views diverged over the impact of a currency switch in 2016 on cash-reliant businesses, and it has caught fresh wind from today’s debate over a V-versus-K shaped recovery from the pandemic. Annual GDP numbers are also prone to a confidence loss on account of revisions that can stretch for three years; so, apart from a relook at how we measure national income, faster data clarity would help, while the GDP deflator used to convert nominal data into inflation-adjusted numbers may call for a tweak to better reflect rising costs across the board. This would mean a look at our price indices, with a producer price index under due consideration. Other metrics, surveys and dashboards will be put to scrutiny too. As continuity on basic trackers would permit cleaner comparisons with the past, sharp snap-offs from old records are best minimized. Even estimates of poverty have been riddled with controversy. Recall how leaked findings of a National Sample Survey on consumption had fanned suspicions of an adversity cover-up half a decade ago. Official numbers have seen an upswell of sceptics on other counts too. To secure the credibility of future revisions, the system demands impeccable transparency.

