Police reforms might not suffice for cops to shore up public trust

Among Hindus, the highest proportion was of those with only some confidence (over 49%) in 2005, which rose slightly in 2012. The next highest was of those with hardly any confidence (37%), which dropped sharply (to 26%) in 2012. Those with a great level of confidence were fewest (just over 16%), and grew (to 22%). Among Muslims, too, the highest share was of those with only some confidence (50%), which rose moderately in 2012. Of those with hardly any confidence was high (29%) in 2005, but it fell (to 24%) in 2012. The share of those with a great deal of confidence was low (22%), but rose moderately. Christians offer a striking contrast, with the highest share of those with only some confidence (57%), which fell sharply (to 49%). Besides, their share of those with a great deal of confidence was also the highest (30%) and rose markedly (to 39%). The share of those with hardly any confidence was also lowest (13%), which decreased slightly. While the shares of Muslims and Christians with a great deal of confidence rose markedly, that of Hindus rose slightly.

