Policies of next us govt are crucial for India to thwart Chinese aggression

That is a difficult choice, because many economies are dependent on China, even as it has become the chief source of dissonance in their sphere because it has acquired massive influence on governments. For instance, by its mammoth investments in and trade with some Asean countries, China has split that Asian organization that had been the centre of attempts to institutionalize security arrangements in Asia. Countries such as Cambodia and Laos do not have any claims in the disputed South China Sea and, hence, do not support the unified Asean position on the issue, while Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia have claims.