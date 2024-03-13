Policy coordination can boost e-commerce across the Asia Pacific region
Summary
- Supported by a growing middle class, widespread internet-and-mobile adoption and a digital payments revolution, e-com is booming in the region. What we need now is an APAC forum led by India for regional cooperation and policy harmonization that would work to the benefit of sellers and buyers alike.
The Asia Pacific (APAC) region, with over 50 diverse countries, is currently experiencing phenomenal economic growth. Home to more than half the world’s population (52% in 2023) and economic giants like Japan and India, the region’s GDP (35.4% of the world’s in 2023) has surpassed that of North America and Europe. This trajectory is projected to continue, with APAC projected to grow at 4.2% in 2024 by the International Monetary Fund, significantly faster than the global pace of 2.9%, with the economies of countries like India and Bangladesh expected to expand at double the world’s rate.