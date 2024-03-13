Policy coordination can boost e-commerce across the Asia Pacific region

The APAC region is experiencing a confluence of factors that are creating a ‘perfect storm’ in favour of e-commerce growth. A burgeoning middle-class with rising disposable income, projected to reach a staggering 3.5 billion by 2030, forms a massive consumer base eager to shop online. MSMEs are joining the wave, with 72% of them in the region leveraging e-commerce platforms and vulnerable groups like women entrepreneurs adapting fast to e-com platforms thanks to the efforts of governments and organizations like UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). Fast internet penetration, having exceeded 58% in 2022 and expected to surpass 70% by 2030, coupled with a mobile-first population of over 4.8 billion users, creates a ready online audience. India exemplifies this trend, boasting the second-highest number of smartphone users globally (659 million in 2022), with a significant shift witnessed towards digital wallets based on platforms like the Unified Payments Interface. This growth in digital wallets is a regional phenomenon, with their share in e-com transactions doubling between 2018 and 2023. Advancements in technology, such as faster telecom networks and big data, are further fuelling the boom. Apart from speed, these advancements offer personalized experiences and improved logistics to the benefit of businesses as well as consumers.